North Adams: NAPS conducting volunteer recruitment

North Adams Public Schools is establishing a roster of volunteers for a variety of opportunities in prekindergarten through grade 12.
Volunteer opportunities will vary with regard to time commitment and age groups of students.
Opportunities may include helping students with projects, reading to classes, sharing experiences, sitting on panels, assisting with upcoming events, or other needs to help students thrive.
Interested individuals can fill out the volunteer form at napsk12.org/VolunteerSignUp. The form will help NAPS match opportunities with areas of interest and expertise.
Approval to volunteer is contingent upon passing a CORI check and potentially a SORI check.
Email questions about the form or volunteering to familysupports@napsk12.org.