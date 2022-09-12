A Northern Berkshire standout for recovery event will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, on the lawn at City Hall, 10 Main St.
Participants will support and honor those in recovery and those seeking recovery and acknowledge the dedication of Northern Berkshire recovery service providers.
Signs and wearing purple are encouraged. Pastor Dave Anderson will offer a prayer of remembrance and thanks. At 7:20 p.m., assemblers will move into City Hall to hear Mayor Jennifer Macksey offer her Recovery Month proclamation at the City Council meeting.