PopCares Inc., a nonprofit organization helping local cancer patients in the Northern Berkshire and bordering Southern Vermont towns, announces a monthly restaurant raffle.
Ticket holders will be eligible to win every month for a year. On the first day of each month, beginning in September, two winners will be selected to win a $100 gift certificate to a preselected local restaurant.
In the month of December, there will be a "12 Days of Christmas" drawing where one winner will be drawn each day for 12 days to win $100.
A maximum of 300 tickets will be sold at the cost of $60 per ticket. Entry deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 31. To enter, visit popcares.org/monthly-raffle.