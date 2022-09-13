The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is offering free van transportation from North Adams and Adams to Living in Recovery's Revel in Recovery event being held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the First Street Common in Pittsfield.
The van will arrive at 10 a.m. at the UNO Community Center, 157 River St., and depart promptly at 10:30 a.m. The van will arrive at 10:45 a.m. at the Adams Market, 1 Myrtle St., Adams, and depart promptly at 11 a.m.
The return van will depart at 6:30 p.m. from Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St., Pittsfield, adjacent to the Common.
Registration is required by 4 p.m. Friday by calling nbCC at 413-663-7588 or completing the Google form at bit.ly/nbcctransportation.
Information: facebook.com/livinginrecoverypittsfield.