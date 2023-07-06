North Adams: Public input sought on school building project

The city has been engaged in a feasibility study for a new or renovated elementary school with the Massachusetts School Building Authority since 2022. As a result of this work so far, MSBA has given the city permission to consider two different options for pursuing either a renovated or new elementary school on the west side of the city.
With change coming, the NAPS School Building Committee is seeking community feedback about the options being considered and strongly encourages all community members to participate in a survey so their input can be included.
The survey can be found at napsk12.org or accessed via SurveyMonkey at surveymonkey.com/r/2QCR97J.
Regardless of the option selected, this decision will, through redistricting, impact all elementary school students in the community by changing where students in prekindergarten through grade 6 attend school. This project will not affect the grades currently taught at Drury High School.
Community forums on this topic will take place on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22 at a time and place to be announced. More information about the forums will be available on the district website and through North Adams Public Schools' social media.
The School Building Committee meetings are open to the public and the next scheduled meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 15 via Zoom. Additional information can be found at napsk12.org.