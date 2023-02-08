There's an opening on the North Adams School Committee. This is how you can apply

NORTH ADAMS — The School Committee is looking for its next member.

Late last year, committee member and City Clerk Joshua Vallieres resigned from his seat after learning about an ordinance that prevents him from holding both positions. There was about a year left in his term.

Now, the committee is looking to fill his seat for the remainder of his term and is taking statements of interest from candidates.

On Feb. 28, candidates will give 10-minute presentations to the School Committee and City Council, and then those two groups plan to elect the new member.

Statements can be sent via email to btassone@napsk12.org or can be delivered to the mayor's office in City Hall. The deadline is Feb. 20. Anyone eligible to vote in the city can serve on the committee.