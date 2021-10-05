The Fall Foliage Festival Leaf Hunt committee has announced that nine of the 15 hidden leaves have been returned and the hunters rewarded with prizes. A second set clues has been released for the remaining leaves.
This year's theme is "Games, Movies and Take-Out." The clues follow:
The children’s card game WAR: 5. North Adams, at the site of the Veterans Day ceremonies.
The classic movie, "On The Waterfront": 7. Williamstown, under the fir trees; 10. Adams, the only one not actually on a body of water but at a water source.
Take-Out: 13. Adams, where billions and billions served; 14. Adams, but not at Chee’s; 15. Cheshire, along the bike trail.
Leaf hunters solving the clues should leave the green leaf at the site so that other hunters will know that the prize-winning leaf has been claimed. The yellow or orange leaf should be brought to Pedrin's to claim the prize.
A complete list of winners, locations and sponsors will be announced in mid-October.