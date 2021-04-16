Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ annual senior art exhibition, #Blindsight2021, will open virtually at MCLA Gallery 51 at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, April 22, featuring the work of Alex Gaspar, Ian Mosher, Tala Rousseau, Drew Thomas, and Ashanti Thomas.
The exhibit can be viewed online at mclaseniorartmajors.com and in the Design Lab at Gallery 51. Earlier in the day, each senior will present their work via a formal artist talk as part of the annual MCLA Undergraduate Research Conference. Follow the Senior Art Majors online @mclaART on both Instagram and Facebook for links to attend the talks virtually.
Each artist’s individual work encompasses a multitude of themes and mediums. Themes address a gamut of social issues and misconceptions, from mental illness, gender equality, race, and our impact on the environment. The artists’ chosen media platforms deal with comics, digital art, painting, sculpture, and performance art to deliver their message.