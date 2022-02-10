First Congregational Church invites residents of Northern Berkshire to share the love this Valentine’s Day. For every $100 received to help a neighbor seeking hope, FCCNA will donate $25, up to the goal total of $5,000.
All contributions to the “Share the Love” campaign will be divided equally among The Berkshire Food Project (berkshirefoodproject.org), Louison House (louisonhouse.org) and The Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry (friendshipfoodpantry.org).
Checks should be made payable to First Congregational Church North Adams, with “Share the Love” in the memo line, and mailed to Missions Ministry–FCCNA, 134 Main St., North Adams, MA 01247.
Contributions are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged. Donors’ contact information (with permission only) will be shared with the recipient organizations and, insofar as possible, in announcements about the campaign’s impact.