A three-day series of free concerts, featuring North Adams musicians playing creative improvised music, will take place at three locations throughout the city Friday through Sunday, June 18 to 20.
Steeple City Sound, organized by saxophonist and clarinetist Zachary Hann, is funded by grants from the North Adams Artist Impact Coalition (a Mass MoCA initiative) and the Mass Cultural Council.
The lineup includes the Berkshire Jazz Collective featuring violinist Todd Reynolds at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the North Adams Armory parking lot, cellist Paul de Jong at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bracewell Park, and the Zachary Hann Quintet at 2 p.m. Sunday at Windsor Lake.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, food, and drink. No tickets are required.