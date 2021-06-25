Berkshire Pride, the city of North Adams and the community will commemorate the anniversary the 1969 Stonewall uprising at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, on the front lawn of City Hall, 10 Main St.
In addition to commemorating the 1969 riots, the event will honor and affirm the rights and the gender identities, expressions and sexualities of all people in the community, as well as to acknowledge that LGBTQ+ people everywhere continue to face discrimination and intolerance, fear and violence, and economic hardship.
The event is free and open to the public.