Hoosac Harvest is helping community members access high-quality, fresh local produce this season through subsidized Community Supported Agriculture shares.
Lower-cost CSA shares are available, based on income, through Many Forks Farm in Clarksburg, Full Well Farm in Adams, and Wildstone Farm in Pownal, Vt., with deliveries in Williamstown or North Adams if enough people are interested.
To contact the farms directly, email Sharon at manyforksfarm@pobox.com, Meg or Laura at fullwellfarm@gmail.com or John or Joy at wildstonefarmvt@gmail.com.
To find out more about lower-cost CSA shares, email Kathy Keeser at Hoosac Harvest, kathykeeser@gmail.com.