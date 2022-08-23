<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Substance use prevention program seeks community advocates

The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is looking to work with Community Champions to support its youth substance use prevention work.

The nbCC has secured representatives from Lanesborough, North Adams and Williamstown, but continues to search for advocates from each of the following communities: Adams; Cheshire; Clarksburg; Florida; Hancock; New Ashford; and Savoy. 

Community Champions will support nbCC's youth substance use prevention work by helping at events, presenting information to the community through group presentations and one-on-one conversations.

Residents interested in applying for this stipend role can fill out an application at bit.ly/nbcccommunitychampion.

For more information, call 413-663-7588 or email Lindsey Rosa, youth prevention coordinator, at lrosa@nbccoalition.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

