North Adams Public Library has opened registration for its 2022 Summer Reading Program, "Read Beyond the Beaten Path."
The program will run from June 27 to July 29. The library will host a range of free activities for children, teens and adults to encourage and support a love of reading. Participants can win prizes.
The opening program is "Story in Action," interactive storytelling for all ages with Allison Lerman-Gluck of Allie Tells Stories, at 6 p.m. Monday, June 27, on the library’s front lawn.
To learn more about the summer reading adventure or to sign up, call 413-662-3133 or visit naplibrary.com.