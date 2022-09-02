The AYJ Fund’s Wine, Chocolate and Craft Beer Tasting returns after a two year COVID delay, from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Freight Yard Pub. All proceeds will support children with cancer in the local community and beyond.
For a $25 donation, patrons can enjoy a selection of wines from Balderdash Cellars, craft beers from Bright Ideas Brewery, Wandering Star, Grazie, and Shire Breu-Haus.
Guests can sample Boho, Chocolate Springs and Tavernier chocolates, sweets from M&J’s Taste of Home, and more. There will also be the popular wine pull, silent and Chinese auctions, music, and more.
The AYJ Fund provides fun items and activities for children who are undergoing cancer treatment, technology to keep them connected to friends and school, and funding for cancer research.
To learn more, visit the AYJ Fund on Facebook or AYJfund.org.