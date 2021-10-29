All Saints Berkshires Episcopal Church will be providing Thanksgiving meals to North Berkshire seniors on Thanksgiving Day for the the 37th year.
Meals are available seniors age 60 and older who live in North Adams, Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, and Williamstown.
Meals will be delivered by volunteers between 11 a.m. and noon Thursday, Nov. 25. The dinner includes turkey, stuffing, vegetable, gravy, cranberry sauce, roll, and pumpkin pie.
The delivery person will wear a mask, gloves and will distance themselves at 6 feet. The recipient must also wear a mask and place a receptacle outside their door.
The delivery will set up in the community room or lobby for those living in group senior housing.
Meal reservations are required between Nov. 8 and 19 by calling the church at 413-664-9656 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The church is also looking for volunteers to deliver the meals. Those interested can call the number listed above.