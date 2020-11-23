Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Transfer Station will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, to observe the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Transfer Station will be open regular hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

