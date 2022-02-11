Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Green Living Seminar series on the theme of "Greening the City" continues at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the MCLA Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121.
Katherine S. Fichter, Massachusetts Department of Transportation assistant secretary and chief of Climate and Decarbonization, will give a talk titled “Transportation’s Responsibility to the Climate: Our Role in Decarbonization.”
The series takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays until April 20. Talks are free and open to the public. Masks are required.
Presentations will also be broadcast on Northern Berkshire Community Television Channel 1302 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 4 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. Sundays, and 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
Recordings will also be available on the MCLA’s YouTube channel.
For more information, visit mcla.edu/greenliving or contact Professor of Environmental Studies Elena Traister at 413-662-5303.