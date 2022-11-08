<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: 5K race honoring SPC DeMarsico slated Nov. 13

The annual Up Front for DeMar 5K race and 1 mile walk to benefit the SPC Michael R. DeMarsico II scholarship fund will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Veterans Memorial. The race ends at the American Legion.

SPC DeMarsico was killed in action on Aug. 16, 2012, while serving in Afghanistan. 

To register, visit tinyurl.com/yd64fy7w or contact Eileen Sullivan at 413-212–0445 or upfrontfordemar5k@gmail.com.

Packet pickup and race registration will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the American Legion and race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the starting line.

Additional information can also be found on Facebook at m.facebook.com/upfrontfordemar/.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

