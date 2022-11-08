North Adams: 5K race honoring SPC DeMarsico slated Nov. 13

The annual Up Front for DeMar 5K race and 1 mile walk to benefit the SPC Michael R. DeMarsico II scholarship fund will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Veterans Memorial. The race ends at the American Legion.
SPC DeMarsico was killed in action on Aug. 16, 2012, while serving in Afghanistan.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/yd64fy7w or contact Eileen Sullivan at 413-212–0445 or upfrontfordemar5k@gmail.com.
Packet pickup and race registration will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the American Legion and race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the starting line.
Additional information can also be found on Facebook at m.facebook.com/upfrontfordemar/.