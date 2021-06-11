The Rev. Dariusz Wudarski, pastor of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, is celebrating his 25th anniversary of priesthood. In his honor, congregants and friends will hold a "drive through jubilee" vehicle parade at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, June 13, around the church grounds.

Two of the church's deacons are also celebrating milestones this month. Bruce Ziter is celebrating 18 years as a deacon and George Galli is celebrating eight years as a deacon. The William Cyr, retired pastor of St. Elizabeth, recently celebrated his 50th year of priesthood.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.