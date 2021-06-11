The Rev. Dariusz Wudarski, pastor of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, is celebrating his 25th anniversary of priesthood. In his honor, congregants and friends will hold a "drive through jubilee" vehicle parade at 12:15 p.m. Sunday, June 13, around the church grounds.
Two of the church's deacons are also celebrating milestones this month. Bruce Ziter is celebrating 18 years as a deacon and George Galli is celebrating eight years as a deacon. The William Cyr, retired pastor of St. Elizabeth, recently celebrated his 50th year of priesthood.