MCLA Gallery 51's new virtual exhibit, "A Tourist in Your Own Home," will open Saturday, Feb. 13, with an opening event held virtually at 5 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public via Zoom. Register to attend at tinyurl.com/6s8t9gr3.
After the opening, the show will be viewable via the G51 website at mcla.edu/gallery51.
Curated by artist Shasha Dothan, "A Tourist in Your Own Home" incorporates the work of six artists, all immigrants to the United States, invited by Dothan to create video works about their experiences in 2020. The exhibition looks at each artist's struggle with the notion of home.
This virtual video exhibition marks the launch of the anticipated opening of the "Hostile Terrain" exhibition opening later this spring at Gallery 51. With works by the Sanctuary City Project already displayed on campus, this is the next phase in this campus-wide project.