Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will hold a virtual information session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
This information session will offer details about MCLA’s bachelor’s degree completion program, master of business administration, master of education, teacher licensure programs, and MCLA Leadership Academy.
Representatives from each post-graduate program will present information and answer questions about degree paths, enrollment, balancing responsibilities while pursuing a degree, and more.
For more information or to register, visit mcla.edu/infosession. Learn more about MCLA DGCE’s respective programming and how to apply at mcla.edu.