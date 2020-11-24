Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will hold a virtual information session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

This information session will offer details about MCLA’s bachelor’s degree completion program, master of business administration, master of education, teacher licensure programs, and MCLA Leadership Academy.

Representatives from each post-graduate program will present information and answer questions about degree paths, enrollment, balancing responsibilities while pursuing a degree, and more. 

For more information or to register, visit mcla.edu/infosession. Learn more about MCLA DGCE’s respective programming and how to apply at mcla.edu.

