The Hoosic River Revival is hosting a plein-air watercolor painting workshop with local artist Corry Buckwalter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on the south branch of the Hoosic River.
Both novice and experienced painters of all ages are welcome. The outdoor event will include a demonstration, instruction and feedback from Buckwalter. The event will end with a reception with refreshments and group sharing of paintings.
It is recommended that participants bring their own chair, water, lunch, and sunscreen. The $10 suggested donation includes all materials. Scholarships are available. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 15.
Register in advance at bit.ly/pleinairhrr or by emailing info@hoosicriverrevival.org.