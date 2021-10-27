The city's winter parking ban will take effect Monday, Nov. 1, and continue until Friday, April 15, 2022.
In accordance with City Ordinance, “no person shall park any vehicle, except in an emergency, on any street or highway for a period of time longer than one hour between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m. of any day.”
On Nov. 1, North Adams Police Officers will begin issuing paper warnings to vehicles parked in violation of the parking ban, with enforcement and ticketing beginning after the first week of the ban. During this grace period people are encouraged to explore their options in finding off-street parking as needed.
In addition to the seasonal parking ban, parking on sidewalks is prohibited at all times year-round.