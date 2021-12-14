The North Adams Chapter of the Wreaths Across America Committee will conduct its fourth annual wreath-laying ceremony honoring local veterans on Saturday, Dec. 18, National Wreaths Across America Day.
The Chapter will place 1,404 wreaths on veterans' graves in specific sections of Southview Cemetery including the Veterans’ Circle and the graves of all veterans who were killed in action or died in service.
A short ceremony will begin at noon in Southview Cemetery by the Veterans’ Circle followed by the laying of wreaths.
A large wreath will be placed on the signs at the other North Adams cemeteries in remembrance of veterans buried there.
For more information, visit the Wreaths Across America North Adams Facebook page.