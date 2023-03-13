North Adams: Youth collaborative leading nbCC forum

"Growing Up in North Berkshire" is the topic of the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition's March forum from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Terra Nova space, 85 Main St.
Members of the Youth Health Collaborative will provide their answers to the question, “What is it like being a young person in Northern Berkshire County?”
Community members will be invited to explore solutions to unique challenges within the community, and to learn what Northern Berkshire youth experience on a day-to-day basis.
No registration is required and masks are optional. For more information, call 413-663-7588.