North Adams: Youth collaborative leading nbCC forum

"Growing Up in North Berkshire" is the topic of the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition's March forum from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Terra Nova space, 85 Main St.

Members of the Youth Health Collaborative will provide their answers to the question, “What is it like being a young person in Northern Berkshire County?”

Community members will be invited to explore solutions to unique challenges within the community, and to learn what Northern Berkshire youth experience on a day-to-day basis.

No registration is required and masks are optional. For more information, call 413-663-7588.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

