Williamstown: Community contra dance slated May 13

A North Berkshire Community Contra Dance will take place Saturday, May 13, at First Congregational Church, 906 Main St.
Dancing will begin with a gentle opening for beginners and young folk at 7:30 p.m. and move into zestier dances after 8:30 p.m., including the old chestnut Chorus Jig.
Caller Andy Davis welcomes families with children and adults with all levels of experience.
This dance features an open band. Anyone with an acoustic instrument is welcome to join Becky Hollingsworth on piano and Susan Conger on fiddle.
Admission is pay-what-you-can, $12 to $20 suggested. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. Sign up at tinyurl.com/NorthBerkshireDancePreReg or bring your vaccination card.
Information: northberkshiredance.org.