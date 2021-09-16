The Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire has set an Oct. 15 deadline for organizations, schools and individuals to apply for Local Cultural Council Grants.
Applications should support community-oriented arts, humanities, science, history and environmental programs in the following 11 communities: Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, North Adams, Savoy, and Williamstown.
Application forms, local guidelines, and additional information about the Local Cultural Council Program can be found at massculturalcouncil.org/communities/.
For a complete listing of all the opportunities by the Mass Cultural Council funding visit tinyurl.com/47snkbh2.
Visit the Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire's Facebook page for more information or email questions to mrm@usa.com.