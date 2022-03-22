The North Berkshire School Union announces kindergarten and prekindergarten registration for children in the towns of Clarksburg, Florida, Monroe, Rowe, and Savoy.
A child must turn 5 years of age by Aug. 31 to eligible for kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year. Kindergarten screening dates have yet to be determined.
Parents should contact their local school district to register: Clarksburg, 413-663-8735; Florida and Monroe, 413-664-6023; Rowe, 413-512-5100; and Savoy, 413-743-1992.
Abbott Memorial, Clarksburg Elementary and Rowe Elementary schools are projecting to have openings in their 3- and 4-year-old preschool programs for 2022-2023. Emma L. Miller will have projected openings in their 4-year-old program. Contact the schools for more information.
Parents of 3- and 4-year-old children who have a special concern about their child can make an appointment to have their youngster screened. Call the director of Pupil Services at 413-664-4655 to discuss individual concerns.
Parents of students attending private school who have special concerns regarding their child’s needs and eligibility for assessment and services can also contact the director of Pupil Services at 413-664-4655.