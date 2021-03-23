The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District is offering a limited quantity of rodent-resistant home composting bins to its 13 member towns: Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Monroe, New Ashford, Peru, Savoy, Williamstown, and Windsor.

The Earth Machine has a capacity of 11 cubic feet, the equivalent of about four bags of leaves. The bins cost $25, over 50 percent off the retail price. Earth Machines and composting information can be viewed at nbswmd.com.

To order, contact Linda Cernik, program coordinator, at 413-743-8208, or email lcernik@nbswmd.com.

When reserving an Earth Machine, a one-on-one composting demonstration will be offered. Each unit comes with an instruction manual and composting videos are available for viewing at tinyurl.com/4k86cj62 and tinyurl.com/28rp7wue.

