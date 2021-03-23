The North Berkshire School Union announces kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year for children in the towns of Clarksburg, Florida, Monroe, Rowe, and Savoy. Eligible children must turn 5 years of age by Aug. 31.
Parents should contact their local school district to register their child: Clarksburg, 413-663-8735; Florida and Monroe, 413-664-6023; Rowe, 413-512-5100; and Savoy, 413-743-1992.
Kindergarten screening dates have yet to be determined.
The Abbott Memorial School in Florida is also projecting openings in their 3- and 4-year-old preschool programs in the upcoming school year. The preschool tuition rate for non-residents is $150 per week. Contact the school for further information.
Parents of 3- and 4-year-olds who have a special concern about their child can make an appointment to have their youngster screened. Call the Director of Pupil Services at 413-664-4655 to discuss individual concerns.
Parents of any student attending private school who may have special concerns regarding their child's needs and eligibility for assessment and services may also contact the Director of Pupil Services at 413-664-4655.