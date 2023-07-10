North Berkshire: School Union to destroy special education records

In accordance with Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education regulations, the North Berkshire School Union will destroy the special education records of any NBSU student who transferred, graduated, withdrew, or terminated from special education programs or services June 30, 2016.
State regulations require the destruction of such records after a period of seven years.
The North Berkshire School Union is comprised of Clarksburg, Florida, Monroe, Rowe, and Savoy.
Any parent/guardian or student ages 14 years or older, can obtain their original records within 30 days of this notice. They may do so by contacting the Student Services Office, Special Education Department, at 413-664-9292 no later than Aug. 13.
All unclaimed student records meeting the above criteria will be destroyed after the Aug. 13 deadline.