The Foundation for Community Health Inc. has awarded Fishes & Loaves Pantry a $10,000 grant to enhance its capacity to serve area families in need of nutritional assistance.
As food shortages continue unabated, the pantry continues to seek out additional resources to stock its shelves and refrigerators. The funding will allow the pantry to purchase many items that have become unaffordable for its clients, reach out to the growing number of food-insecure households visiting it, and help to cover its increased operating expenses.
A mission of the North Canaan Congregational Church, Fishes & Loaves serves food-insecure residents of Canaan, Falls Village and Norfolk on a non-discriminatory basis. Distribution hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at 30 Granite Ave.
For additional information, call Louise Riley at 860-824-7232, email fishesandloavespantry@gmail.com or visit fishesandloavesnorthcanaan.org.