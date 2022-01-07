Coordinating grants totaling $7,500 by two area foundations have been awarded to Fishes and Loaves Pantry to be used for general operational support.
A grant in the amount of $5,000 was made possible by the Khurshed Bhumgara Fund and Northwest Connecticut Philanthropy Fund, both funds of the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation.
A grant in the amount of $2,500 was awarded from the Northwest Corner Fund of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.
The funding will allow the pantry to purchase items from local supermarkets that have become less affordable for many clients, reach out to the growing number of households in need of assistance and cover its increased operating expenses.
A mission of the North Canaan Congregational Church, Fishes & Loaves serves food-insecure residents of Canaan, Falls Village and Norfolk on a non-discriminatory basis. Distribution times are from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at 30 Granite Ave.
For more information, call Louise Riley at 860-824-7232, email fishesandloavespantry@gmail.com or visit fishesandloavesnorthcanaan.org.