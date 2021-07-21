The Valatie Free Library and North Chatham Library are organizing a bike/walk/run event for all ages at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 29, on the new Albany-Hudson Electric Trail. Participants can depart from either library to cycle for a six-mile one-way ride or longer if they choose.
Participating kids will get a gift card from Smile’s in Nassau good for an ice cream. Those who complete the ride will be eligible to win one of two gift cards for a free tune up from Velo Domestique bicycle shop in Valatie or Steiner’s on Route 9.
For more information, valatielibrary.net or northchathamlibrary.org.