The North Chatham Free Library announces its free adult learning series called "Wellness4Us." The first program in the series, "Interested in Living Longer, but in Good Health?" will be held on Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The program will be in the style of a TED Talk titled "How to Live to Be 100+" by Dan Buettner, an expert on how people age in different cultures. Attendees will learn specific ideas about healthy aging from three cultures.
Following the talk, there will be an open discussion about practical applications of the ideas discussed for one's daily life.
To register and receive the Zoom link, call the library at 518-766-3211 or email mail@northchathamlibrary.org.