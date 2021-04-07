Sheila Silver will present “A Composer’s Journey: Travels in Music” as a Zoom program for the North Chatham Free Library at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11. From her music studio, Silver will share emotional journeys she has taken to cultures that have inspired some of her significant works.
One of the works she will preview is her recently completed opera based on Khaled Hosseini’s international best-selling novel, "A Thousand Splendid Suns," which takes place in contemporary Afghanistan. Commissioned by the Seattle Opera, it will be premiered in October 2022.
Advance registration is required. To request the code for this Zoom program, email mail@northchathamlibrary.org or call 518-766-3211.