The Storycrafters will deliver a family performance at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the North Chatham Library. The performance will take place outside and attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating; if need be it will take place under a tent.
The Storycrafters, Berry Marshall and Jeri Burns, strive to honor world cultures by telling the old stories in respectful ways, often integrating the musical instruments, songs or dances indigenous to that region into their performances.
Registration is not necessary. For more information, email mail@northchathamlibrary.org or call 518-766-3211.