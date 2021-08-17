The Storycrafters

The Storycrafters, Berry Marshall and Jeri Burns, will present a family performance on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the North Chatham Library.

 Photo provided by North Chatham Library

The Storycrafters will deliver a family performance at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the North Chatham Library. The performance will take place outside and attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating; if need be it will take place under a tent.

The Storycrafters, Berry Marshall and Jeri Burns, strive to honor world cultures by telling the old stories in respectful ways, often integrating the musical instruments, songs or dances indigenous to that region into their performances.

Registration is not necessary. For more information, email mail@northchathamlibrary.org or call 518-766-3211.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

