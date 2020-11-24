Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The North Chatham Free Library is hosting a two-part Zoom series, “Revamping your Home for a Vibrant Retirement” with presentations at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec 2 and 3. These Zoom sessions are free and open to all.

The online presentations, with illustrative Power Point, will provide attendees with direction and inspiration to make their homes suit their personality and meet current and future needs.

The second session on Thursday will focus specifically on remodeling one’s kitchen.

Wednesday's session will be conducted by Melissa Pollack, local interior designer and owner of Bespoke Decor, and Thursday's session will be led by Britt Keeler, owner of Keeler Concepts by Design in Ghent. 

To register and receive the Zoom link or phone call-in number, email Mail@NorthChathaLibrary.org.

