The North Chatham Free Library announces two upcoming programs and a fundraiser.
Naturalist Elle Dietemann will lead a hike to North Chatham’s Indian Ladder, a limestone outcropping with a variety of spring flowers in bloom, at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12. The trek will be long, so is suitable for teenagers and adults, and participants are urged to dress and prepare accordingly. To register, call 518-766-3211 or email mail@northchathamlibrary.org.
The library is collaborating with the Neighbors of Northern Columbia County for an informational presentation at 4 p.m. Monday, June 14. The grassroots network of community members addresses issues of aging and/or living alone. Registration is not required, but participants should bring their own chairs. Social distancing protocols will be observed.
The library, Lovers Leap Farm, the Chatham Berry Farm, and the Chatham Brewery are partnering on a fundraising dinner on Saturday, June 19. The to-go meal will include Lovers Leap roasted pork with a side of barbecued brown beans, cornbread and coleslaw from the Chatham Berry Farm, and a cold can of Chatham Brewery’s beer, hard seltzer, or hard cider.
The cost is $25 per meal and preorders are due by Thursday, June 17. There will be limited meals available for $30 on the day of pickup. Meals will be available from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 19 at the library. To order, email NCFLpigroast@gmail.com.