The North Chatham Free Library is registering participants for a number of programs in October.
“How to Knit a Hat on a Loom” will be presented at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Malden Bridge Community Center. Loom and yarn will be provided. Registration is required by Thursday, Oct. 7.
The memoir writing group will hold an introductory meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, on the library lawn or inside the library if it rains. This memoir group focuses on reading and discussing short vignettes.
Children’s book author and illustrator Elizabeth Zunon will discuss the creative process behind her award-winning picture book about her grandfather, “Grandpa Cacao: A Tale of Chocolate, from Farm to Family,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. She will also demonstrate her uses of traditional oil painting, cut paper collage and screen-printing techniques.
“Putting Your Garden to Bed” will be presented by Master Gardener Frieda Pearce at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Malden Bridge Community Center. The program may be moved to Zoom.
In addition, NCFL is participating in the Great Give Back and is collecting comfort items for cancer patients. A donation box is available at the library.
All programs require advance registration by emailing mail@northchathamlibrary.org. For more information, visit northchathamlibrary.org.