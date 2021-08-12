The North Chatham Free Library is hosting a vegetable garden tour fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 21. This tour will include four local, productive and well-established gardens.
Maps can be pickup up between 9 and 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Library. The gardens will be open for tours between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., rain or shine.
Registration is required, with a pre-sale price of $25 and a cut-off date of August 20; tickets are $30 at the door. To register, email the library at mail@northchathamlibrary.org or call 518-766-3211.