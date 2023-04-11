<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Chorale sets rehearsals for spring concert

Rehearsals for the North County Chorale's annual spring concert begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at First Congregational Church, 134 Main St. Rehearsals will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays until the May 21 concert.

The program will include spirituals and gospel music, as well as contemporary music from instrumental soloists.

The chorus is a group of 35 singers from the North Berkshire area. New voices are welcome and no auditions are required. Masks will not be required.

For information, call the church at 413-663-9940 or Michael Daunis, director of music, at m.p.daunis@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

