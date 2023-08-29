The North County Chorale will begin rehearsals for its annual fall Hope and Healing Concert from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at First Congregational Church, 134 Main St.
Rehearsals will continue each Sunday until the concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. New voices are welcome, no auditions needed. Face masks will not be required.
The concert program honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans will feature patriotic and inspirational music selections as well as contemporary music from instrumental soloists.
A free will collection at the concert will benefit the Veterans Services of Northern Berkshire.
Information: FCC at 413-663-9940 or email Michael Daunis, director of music, at m.p.daunis@gmail.com.