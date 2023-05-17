North Adams: North County Chorale staging spring concert

The North County Chorale will perform its spring concert, “An Afternoon with Friends,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at First Congregational Church, 134 Main St.
The performance includes gospel music, spirituals and contemporary music, presented by the North County Chorale singers, a group of 30 singers from across the North Berkshire area, and local musicians, Beth Daunis, violin, and Phil Lipman, guitar.
Admission is free and a collection will be taken to benefit the Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry. The concert program is funded by the Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire. Information: Church office at 413-663-9940.