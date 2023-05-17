<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Adams: North County Chorale staging spring concert

The North County Chorale will perform its spring concert, “An Afternoon with Friends,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at First Congregational Church, 134 Main St.

The performance includes gospel music, spirituals and contemporary music, presented by the North County Chorale singers, a group of 30 singers from across the North Berkshire area, and local musicians, Beth Daunis, violin, and Phil Lipman, guitar.

Admission is free and a collection will be taken to benefit the Al Nelson Friendship Center Food Pantry. The concert program is funded by the Cultural Council of Northern Berkshire. Information: Church office at 413-663-9940.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all