The North County Chorale will begin rehearsals for the 42nd annual North County Christmas concert on Sunday, Oct. 23, at First Congregational Church, 134 Main St.
Rehearsals will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays until the concert performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
The Chorale is a group of 35 singers from the North Berkshire area. New voices are welcome and no auditions are required. All singers must be fully vaccinated with one booster. Masks will not be required.
For more information, call the church at 413-663-9940 or email Michael Daunis, director of music, at m.p.daunis@gmail.com.