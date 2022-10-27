Williamstown: Gallery screening Sky Hopinka films

North Loop Gallery at 112 Water St. will screen three short films by artist, filmmaker and 2022 MacArthur fellow Sky Hopinka at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4. There is no cost to attend.
The artist, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin and a descendent of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, explores connections between narrative, memory, landscape, and language through the perspective of Indigenous peoples in film, video and photo works.
The films include "Jáaji Approx" (2015), "Dislocation Blues" (2017) and "Kicking the Clouds" (2021).