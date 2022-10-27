<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamstown: Gallery screening Sky Hopinka films

North Loop Gallery at 112 Water St. will screen three short films by artist, filmmaker and 2022 MacArthur fellow Sky Hopinka at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4. There is no cost to attend.

The artist, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin and a descendent of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, explores connections between narrative, memory, landscape, and language through the perspective of Indigenous peoples in film, video and photo works.

The films include "Jáaji Approx" (2015), "Dislocation Blues" (2017) and "Kicking the Clouds" (2021).  

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all