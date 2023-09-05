North Adams: Culinary program for adult learners

Through a grant from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Northern Berkshire Adult Education Program of North Adams Public Schools is continuing its partnership with McCann Technical High School to offer two MassSTEP Culinary Arts cohorts during the 2023-2024 year.
The first cohort will begin the week of Sept. 25. A second cohort will be held in the winter.
Participants seeking their GED/HiSET can graduate from the program with an OSHA-10 certification, ServSafe Food Handler Certification, as well as ServSafe Allergen training.
The 16 week program will include two nights of hands-on culinary training and one evening of adult education class, with workforce readiness and digital literacy skills as part of the program.
Space is limited. Participants must be seeking a high school credential, be at least 16 years of age, and not currently enrolled in a high school. To enroll, call Annie Pecor, program director, at 413-412-1118.