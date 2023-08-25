North Adams: Northern Berkshire Adult Education slates open house

Northern Berkshire Adult Education will be hosting an open house event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at its new location, the North Adams Armory, 206 Ashland St.
All are welcome; no registration is required. Visitors can talk with Director Annie Pecor or a teacher/advisor to learn more about adult education offerings for the upcoming year.
Academic year offerings include adult education classes, GED preparation, English Speakers of Other Languages classes, and a MassSTEP culinary arts program offered in partnership with McCann Technical School.
The culinary program provides students with both hands-on culinary arts experience, as well as adult education instruction. Students exit the 16 week program with their ServSafe certification, OSHA-10 certification and prepared to take the GED test.
Staff will be onsite to conduct enrollments, complete assessments, show guests around the new space, and answer questions.
For more information, email Pecor at apecor@napsk12.org.