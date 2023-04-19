Cheshire: Beekeepers group sets April meeting

The Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Council On Aging, 119 School St. New or potential members are invited to attend as well as anyone interested in bees or pollination.
Members are welcome to bring items to add to the club's raffle. To ensure continued information from the NBBA website, past members are also urged to pay their 2023 annual dues at this meeting or by mail.
Dues cost $10 per person and can also be mailed to Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association, P.O. Box 495, Adams, MA 01220.
Information: Bob at 413-743-3356.