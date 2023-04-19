<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Cheshire: Beekeepers group sets April meeting

The Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Council On Aging, 119 School St. New or potential members are invited to attend as well as anyone interested in bees or pollination.

Members are welcome to bring items to add to the club's raffle. To ensure continued information from the NBBA website, past members are also urged to pay their 2023 annual dues at this meeting or by mail.

Dues cost $10 per person and can also be mailed to Northern Berkshire Beekeepers Association, P.O. Box 495, Adams, MA 01220.

Information: Bob at 413-743-3356.

Information: Bob at 413-743-3356.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

